Israel closes schools again on virus surge

Israel has closed its schools a day before entering a second country-wide coronavirus lockdown as daily infections topped 4500.

The initial lockdown was imposed in late March and eased in May, when the number of new cases dropped to about 20 a day.

Israeli leaders have acknowledged they lifted restrictions too soon, hoping to avoid further economic damage.

The new lockdown, due to last three weeks, coincides with the start of the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashana, traditionally a time for large family gatherings.

Catching parents off-guard and trying to prevent further infections in schools, Israeli authorities decided late on Wednesday to close classrooms on Thursday, a day earlier than planned.

Teachers shifted to online lessons while children lamented not being able to hang out with friends just weeks after the school year started.

"I began first grade, I met new friends and suddenly corona comes and we have to stay home," said Aviv Harel, whose family was taking advantage of the last day before the closure with a bike ride in Jerusalem.

Under the new rules, Israelis must stay within 500 metres of home, with exceptions for activities such as commuting to work, shopping for essentials and walking outdoors for exercise.

Workplaces will be allowed to operate on a limited basis.

Social distancing and limits on the number of worshippers were to go into effect at synagogues, usually packed for Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement that begins at sunset on September 27.

Since the outbreak began 1163 people have died in Israel, a country of 9 million.