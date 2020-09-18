OSCE members want Belarus election probe

5370537724001

Seventeen members of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) have appointed an independent team of experts to investigate alleged rights violations in Belarus' presidential election in August, Denmark says.

"Basically, the mission is about holding the Belarusian authorities accountable for their gross violations of the right of the people of Belarus to have free and fair elections, fundamental freedoms and a well-functioning rule of law," Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said in a statement.