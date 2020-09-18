Dutch virus spike ‘risk to test capacity’

5370537724001

The number of new coronavirus cases in the Netherlands has hit a record high for the third consecutive day as the health ministry warns that test capacity was not nearly enough to deal with the wave of possible infections expected in the coming months.

Testing and lab capacity would have to be expanded from the current level of about 30,000 tests per day to 55,000 per day in November, up to 70,000 in December and 85,000 per day from February, the ministry said.