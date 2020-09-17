Greek police move migrants into tent camp

5370537724001

A Greek police operation is underway on the island of Lesbos to move thousands of migrants and refugees left homeless after a fire destroyed their overcrowded camp into a new facility on the island.

The operation on Thursday morning included 70 female police officers who were approaching asylum-seekers with the aim of persuading them to move to the new camp in the island's Kara Tepe area. No violence was reported as the operation began.