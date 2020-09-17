World

UK PM warns of tougher virus measures

By AAP Newswire

A social distancing sign in Newcastle, England - AAP

1 of 1

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that authorities will have to impose tougher measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 and "protect" the Christmas holidays as the government prepares to introduce stricter measures in northeast England.

Johnson's comments came amid reports the government plans to impose a 10pm curfew on pubs and restaurants in response to a recent jump in confirmed coronavirus cases. Local officials asked for more restrictions now to prevent a tighter lockdown later.

Johnson wrote in a piece published in The Sun newspaper the only way to be certain the country could enjoy the winter holidays "is to be tough now".

He said he wants to "stop the surge, arrest the spike, stop the second hump of the dromedary, flatten the second hump".

In the past two days, opposition MPs had criticised Johnson's handling of the COVID-19 crisis and accused his government of lacking a cohesive plan to tackle a second wave of the pandemic. A shortage of testing capacity is a particular concern, with people around the country complaining they were unable to book appointments for tests or directed to testing centres far from their homes.

Widespread testing is seen as crucial to controlling the spread of the virus because it allows those who are infected to self-isolate while helping health officials identify hot spots and trace those who are infected.

Daily infection rates have risen to levels not seen since late May, forcing the British government to impose limits on public gatherings.

Figures released late Wednesday showed 3991 new confirmed cases during the previous 24 hours, up from 3105 a day earlier.

Newcastle City Council leader Nick Forbes said the measures expected for the northeast of the country are seen as "preventative". Forbes told the BBC there is concern that the average age of people testing positive with the virus is going up.

Details about the new restrictions remain thin. Labour MPs representing northeast England called for further information.

Local leaders elsewhere in the country are also demanding government action and more testing to stave off a second wave of infections.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan called for action to counter "chaos and confusion." He told London Assembly members that testing troubles were "putting lives and livelihoods in jeopardy".

Latest articles

News

Shepparton tunes up for driveway buskers to play

Concerts might be a long way off and festivals far into the future - but driveway busking is coming to a street near you.

John Lewis
News

The Retzos family business bridges generations

From a young age Shepparton’s Stephen Retzos had an endless supply of finger lickin’ good chicken which made him the envy of all his school friends. But the family-owned Kentucky Fried Chicken franchises his father, Chris Retzos, managed...

Morgan Dyer
News

Shepparton councillor takes aim at ‘keyboard warriors’

A Greater Shepparton City councillor has invited “keyboard warriors” questioning where council money went to look into the monthly contracts awarded by council under delegation. At Tuesday’s council meeting, Cr Les Oroszvary said an “enormous”...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

World

Oregon’s wildfires force mass evacuations

An outbreak of fires sweeping the western United States has scorching a landscape the size of New Jersey and killed at least 25 people.

AAP Newswire
World

Search for missing after US fires

A search continues for people still missing after wildfires swept through the US states of Oregon, California and Washington.

AAP Newswire
World

Nine killed in US west coast wildfires

Fires raging in the US states of California, Oregon and Washington have destroyed towns and killed at least nine people, officials say.

AAP Newswire