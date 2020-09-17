World

US fires smoke spreads as far as Europe

By AAP Newswire

Firefighters look over the cities of Pasadena and Altadena - AAP

1 of 1

Fire crews have fended off flames threatening Los Angeles' historic Mount Wilson Observatory, with smoke from unprecedented blazes across the western United States spreading as far away as Europe.

Dozens of fires have burned 1.8 million hectares in Oregon, California and Washington state since August, ravaging several small towns, destroying thousands of homes and killing at least 34 people.

The fires have thrust a debate about climate change to the forefront of the US election, with President Donald Trump downplaying the role a warming planet could have in the devastation during a visit to California.

His Democratic challenger Joe Biden is calling Trump a "climate arsonist" and says he is ignoring a "central crisis" facing the nation.

Fire officials say the Bobcat Fire burning northeast of Los Angeles since September is no longer an immediate threat to incinerate the Mount Wilson Observatory.

"I was telling people ... the defence of the Mount Wilson observatory was taking on the feel of a mini-Alamo," John Clearwater, public affairs officer for Angeles National Forest, said on Wednesday.

Twelve firefighting crews worked to protect the site and planes flew within 150m of it to fight the blaze.

"It would have been devastating if we had lost that observatory," he said.

But the blaze is still only at three per cent containment and behaving erratically, fire officials say, and authorities have ordered evacuations in the area.

The West Coast wildfires, which officials and scientists have described as unprecedented in scope and ferocity, have filled the region's skies with smoke and soot, compounding a public health crisis already posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Scientists tracked the smoke as far away as Europe.

The European Union's Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service is monitoring the scale and intensity of the fires and the transport of their smoke across the United States and beyond.

"The fact that these fires are emitting so much pollution into the atmosphere that we can still see thick smoke over 8,000 kilometres away reflects just how devastating they have been in their magnitude and duration," CAMS Senior Scientist Mark Parrington said.

The simultaneous burning of dozens of fires along the West Coast has stretched resources in the three states to their limit, particularly Oregon, where fires rarely impact the green Cascade Mountains in the way they have.

Trump on Tuesday night approved a request from Oregon's governor for a federal disaster declaration, bolstering federal assistance for the state.

Eight deaths have been confirmed during the past week in Oregon, with search teams still scouring incinerated towns for the missing.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said on Wednesday 17,000 firefighters were still battling 25 major fires and the state's death toll stood at 25.

Latest articles

Soccer

Mourinho coy on Spurs’ pursuit of Bale

Jose Mourinho was keen to take the credit for Real Madrid signing Gareth Bale but he was less vocal in Tottenham’s moves to bring the forward back to London.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Neymar in two-match Ligue 1 ban over brawl

Neymar will serve a two-match suspension for his role in a brawl near the end of Paris St Germain’s controversial Ligue 1 clash with Olympique de Marseille.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Leeds and Southampton out of League Cup

Premier League sides Leeds United and Southampton have been sent packing from the Carabao Cup at the second-round stage.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Oregon’s wildfires force mass evacuations

An outbreak of fires sweeping the western United States has scorching a landscape the size of New Jersey and killed at least 25 people.

AAP Newswire
World

Search for missing after US fires

A search continues for people still missing after wildfires swept through the US states of Oregon, California and Washington.

AAP Newswire
World

Nine killed in US west coast wildfires

Fires raging in the US states of California, Oregon and Washington have destroyed towns and killed at least nine people, officials say.

AAP Newswire