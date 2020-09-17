World

US charges Chinese over hacking attacks

By AAP Newswire

Deputy Attorney General Jeffery Rosen - AAP

1 of 1

The US Justice Department has charged five Chinese citizens with hacks targeting more than 100 companies and institutions in the United States and abroad.

The attacks focused on the bilion-dollar social media and video game industry as well as universities and telecommunications providers, officials said on Wednesday.

The five defendants remain fugitives but prosecutors say two Malaysian businessmen charged with conspiring with the hackers for profit were arrested in Malaysia this week and face extradition proceedings.

The indictments are part of a broader effort by the Trump administration to call out cybercrimes by China.

In July, prosecutors accused hackers of working with the Chinese government to target companies developing coronavirus vaccines and stealing hundreds of millions of dollars in intellectual property and trade secrets.

Though those allegations were tailored to the pandemic, the charges announced on Wednesday - and range of victims identified - were much broader and involved attacks both for monetary gain and espionage purposes.

In unsealing three related indictments, officials laid out a wide-ranging hacking scheme targeting a variety of business sectors and academia and carried out by a China-based group known as APT41.

That group has been tracked by the cybersecurity firm Mandiant Threat Intelligence, which described the hackers as prolific and successful at blending criminal and espionage operations.

The hackers relied on a series of tactics, including compromising the networks of the software providers, modifying source code and conducting secondary attacks on customers.

The Justice Department did not directly link the hackers to the Chinese government.

However officials said the hackers were probably serving as proxies for Beijing because some of the targets, including pro-democracy activists and students at a Taiwan university, were in line with government interests and didn't appear to be about scoring a profit.

"A hacker for profit is not going to hack a pro-democracy group," said acting US Attorney Michael Sherwin.

Those targets, including some bearing the "hallmark" of conventional espionage, point to the conclusion the hackers had at least an indirect connection with the government, Sherwin said.

In addition, one of the five defendants told a colleague he was very close to the Chinese Ministry of State Security and would be protected "unless something very big happens," and also agreed not to go after domestic targets in China, said Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.

But some of the conduct was clearly profit driven, officials said.

Two of the Chinese defendants, for instance, were charged with breaking into video game companies and obtaining digital currency then sold for profit on the black market.

Rosen, the Justice Department's No. 2 official, criticised the Chinese government for what he said was a failure to disrupt hacking crimes and to hold hackers accountable.

"Ideally, I would be thanking Chinese law enforcement authorities for their co-operation in the matter and the five Chinese hackers would now be in custody awaiting trial," he said.

"Unfortunately, the record of recent years tells us that the Chinese Communist Party has a demonstrated history of choosing a different path ..."

Latest articles

World

Brazil dam burst restoration lagging

A United Nations report alleges none of a series of projects to repair damage from the 2015 collapse of the Fundao dam in Brazil are on track.

AAP Newswire
World

Pentagon Papers leaker defends Assange

US “Pentagon Papers” leaker Daniel Ellsberg has come to the defence of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at his London extradition hearing.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump contradicts virus vaccine expert

The United States has outlined a sweeping plan to make vaccines for COVID-19 available for free to everyone in the country.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Oregon’s wildfires force mass evacuations

An outbreak of fires sweeping the western United States has scorching a landscape the size of New Jersey and killed at least 25 people.

AAP Newswire
World

Search for missing after US fires

A search continues for people still missing after wildfires swept through the US states of Oregon, California and Washington.

AAP Newswire
World

Nine killed in US west coast wildfires

Fires raging in the US states of California, Oregon and Washington have destroyed towns and killed at least nine people, officials say.

AAP Newswire