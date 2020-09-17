World

Sally weakens after swamping US Gulf Coast

By AAP Newswire

Flooding due to Hurricane Sally in Orange Beach, Alabama

Hurricane Sally is moving northeast and is expected to bring more than 30cm of rain to some areas a day after it flooded streets and knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses on the US Gulf Coast.

Sally made landfall early on Wednesday near Gulf Shores, Alabama, as a category two storm.

As of late Wednesday, it was moving north at 15km/h after being downgraded to a tropical depression, the US National Hurricane Center said, with maximum winds of 55km/h.

The storm is believed to have killed one person in Alabama.

"We had a body wash up, we believe it was hurricane-related but we have no definitive proof of that right now," police officer Trent Johnson said in Orange Beach, Alabama.

Some parts of the coast were inundated with more than 60cm of rain as the slow-moving storm flooded communities.

The coastal community of Pensacola, Florida, experienced up to 1.5m of flooding, and travel was cut by damaged roads and bridges. More than 570,000 homes and businesses across the area were without power.

Several residents along the Alabama and Florida coasts said damage from the slow-moving storm caught them off guard. By late Wednesday, the floodwaters had started to recede.

"It was just constant rain and wind," said Preity Patel, 41, a resident of Pensacola for two years. "The water drained pretty quickly, thankfully. It's just clean-up now."

A section of the Pensacola Bay Bridge, known also as the "Three Mile Bridge", was missing a "significant section", Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said at a news conference.

On landfall at Gulf Shores, Alabama, Sally's winds were clocked at 169km/h. Along the coast, piers were ripped away by the storm surge and winds.

Electrical crews from other states arrived in Pensacola as utilities began restoring power to about 570,000 homes and businesses in Alabama and Florida, according to local utilities.

Sally was the 18th named storm in the Atlantic this year and the eighth of tropical storm or hurricane strength to hit the United States. There are currently three other named storms in the Atlantic, making it one of the most active Atlantic hurricane seasons on record.

Hurricanes have increased in intensity and destructiveness since the 1980s as the climate has warmed, according to researchers at the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Sally shut more than a quarter of US Gulf of Mexico offshore oil and gas production.

