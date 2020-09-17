Hurricane Sally swamps US Gulf Coast

5370537724001

Hurricane Sally has uprooted trees, flooded streets and cut power to hundreds of thousands of US homes and businesses as the powerful storm brought "historic and catastrophic" flooding to the Alabama-Florida coast, the National Hurricane Center says.

Some parts of the Gulf Coast have already been inundated with more than 46cm of rain in the last 24 hours, with more precipitation expected even as the storm's winds slow, the National Hurricane Center said.