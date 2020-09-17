World

Hurricane Sally swamps US Gulf Coast

By AAP Newswire

People walk through a flooded road in Florida

Hurricane Sally has uprooted trees, flooded streets and cut power to hundreds of thousands of US homes and businesses as the powerful storm brought "historic and catastrophic" flooding to the Alabama-Florida coast, the National Hurricane Center says.

Some parts of the Gulf Coast have already been inundated with more than 46cm of rain in the last 24 hours, with more precipitation expected even as the storm's winds slow, the National Hurricane Center said.

The winds howled fast enough to topple a tractor-trailer onto its side as it was driven down an Alabama highway, according to video published by CBS News.

The coastal resort community of Pensacola, Florida, suffered up to 1.5 metres of flooding and travel was cut by damaged roads and bridges.

More than 500,000 homes and businesses across the area were without power as the storm knocked over stately oak trees and tore power lines from poles.

The storm was moving at a slow 8km-per-hour pace toward the Alabama-Florida border but was predicted to pick up speed, the NHC said.

"The rain is what stands out with this one: It's unreal," said Cavin Hollyhand, 50, who left his home on a barrier island and took shelter in Mobile, Alabama, where he viewed the damage on Wednesday.

