World

AstraZeneca trial, illness link ‘unlikely’

By AAP Newswire

AstraZeneca - AAP

1 of 1

The adverse events that led to a pause in trials evaluating AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine candidate may not have been associated with the vaccine itself, according to a document outlining participant information that was posted online by the Oxford University.

Enrolment in the British drug maker's global trials of the vaccine, which it is developing with researchers at Oxford University, was paused on September 6 after a participant in its UK trial had a serious side effect thought to be a rare spinal inflammatory disorder called transverse myelitis.

Safety reviews were conducted when volunteers in the trials for testing the vaccine candidate, called AZD1222 or ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, developed unexplained neurological symptoms including changed sensation or limb weakness, and the study was paused while a safety review took place, according to the document.

"After independent review, these illnesses were either considered unlikely to be associated with the vaccine or there was insufficient evidence to say for certain that the illnesses were or were not related to the vaccine," the document said.

The vaccine trials have resumed in Britain, Brazil and South Africa but not yet in the United States.

AstraZeneca and Oxford University did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Latest articles

Rugby

Dogs’ Jackson to make history in game 200

Canterbury NRL captain Josh Jackson has led the Bulldogs through one of their toughest on-field patches but will make history of his own on Thursday night.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Mowen backs self-sustaining Aust rugby

Buoyed by the standard of Super Rugby AU, former Wallabies captain Ben Mowen has played down the threat of player defections diminishing the domestic product.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Young won’t stay as Dragons NRL assistant

Dean Young is believed to have told St George Illawarra bosses he won’t stay at the NRL club as Anthony Griffin’s assistant next yea.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Oregon’s wildfires force mass evacuations

An outbreak of fires sweeping the western United States has scorching a landscape the size of New Jersey and killed at least 25 people.

AAP Newswire
World

Search for missing after US fires

A search continues for people still missing after wildfires swept through the US states of Oregon, California and Washington.

AAP Newswire
World

Nine killed in US west coast wildfires

Fires raging in the US states of California, Oregon and Washington have destroyed towns and killed at least nine people, officials say.

AAP Newswire