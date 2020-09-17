AstraZeneca trial, illness link ‘unlikely’

5370537724001

The adverse events that led to a pause in trials evaluating AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine candidate may not have been associated with the vaccine itself, according to a document outlining participant information that was posted online by the Oxford University.

Enrolment in the British drug maker's global trials of the vaccine, which it is developing with researchers at Oxford University, was paused on September 6 after a participant in its UK trial had a serious side effect thought to be a rare spinal inflammatory disorder called transverse myelitis.