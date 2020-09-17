US govt outlines free virus vaccines plan

The United States government has outlined a sweeping plan to make vaccines for COVID-19 available for free to everyone in the country.

In a report to Congress and an accompanying "playbook" for states and localities, federal health agencies and the Defense Department sketched out complex plans for a vaccination campaign to begin gradually in January or possibly later this year, eventually ramping up to reach any person who wants a shot.

The Pentagon is involved with the distribution of vaccines but civilian health workers will be the ones giving shots.

The campaign is "much larger in scope and complexity than seasonal influenza or other previous outbreak-related vaccination responses," said the playbook for states from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The vaccine itself will be free of charge and patients won't be charged out of pocket for the administration of shots, thanks to billions of dollars in taxpayer funding approved by Congress and allocated by US President Donald Trump's administration.

States and local communities will need to devise precise plans for receiving and locally distributing vaccines, some of which will require special handling such as refrigeration or freezing.

States and cities have a month to submit plans.

Some of the broad components of the federal plan have already been discussed, but Wednesday's reports attempt to put the key details into a comprehensive framework.

Distribution is happening under the umbrella of Operation Warp Speed, a White House-backed initiative to have millions of doses ready to ship once a vaccine is given what's expected to be an emergency use approval by the Food and Drug Administration.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday reported 6,571,867 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 34,240 cases from a day earlier, and said the number of deaths had risen by 961 to 195,053.