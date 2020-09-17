World

UK PM agrees Brexit bill amendment

By AAP Newswire

Boris Johnson - AAP

1 of 1

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has amended a controversial bill that seeks to override part of the UK's EU withdrawal agreement in a move that should ensure parliament passes the bill next week.

Johnson insisted on proceeding with the Internal Market Bill despite warnings from critics, including many MPs in his Conservative party, that superseding the agreement could break international law and erode trust with the EU and other parters.

But two leading Conservative rebels issued an unusual joint statement on Wednesday with Downing Street, the prime minister's office, saying the government had agreed to table an amendment to the bill following "constructive talks".

Johnson wants to create a legal "safety net" giving him the power to override a provision in the withdrawal agreement that would impose different post-Brexit customs rules on Northern Ireland from the rest of the United Kingdom.

The provision seeks to prevent the creation of border checks between Northern Ireland, which is leaving the EU as part of the United Kingdom, and EU-member the Republic of Ireland.

The government's amendment to the Internal Market Bill would require lawmakers to debate and vote on any plan to override the Northern Ireland provision.

"This will provide people and businesses with the certainty that they need," the joint statement said.

Ed Miliband, the opposition Labour party's shadow business secretary, said the proposed amendment "does not fix the problem of breaking the law (and) damaging (Britain's) reputation around the world."

"We need a (post-Brexit) trade deal with Europe and that is what we were promised," Miliband tweeted.

Latest articles

Soccer

Mourinho coy on Spurs’ pursuit of Bale

Jose Mourinho was keen to take the credit for Real Madrid signing Gareth Bale but he was less vocal in Tottenham’s moves to bring the forward back to London.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Mooy strikes winner in Chinese SL debut

Socceroos midfielder Aaron Mooy has celebrated his 30th birthday in style, scoring a match-winning goal in his Chinese Super League debut for Shanghai SIPG.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Lincoln set up Cup tie against Liverpool

Lincoln have earned a Carabao Cup clash with Premier League champions Liverpool after a 5-0 win at Bradford.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Oregon’s wildfires force mass evacuations

An outbreak of fires sweeping the western United States has scorching a landscape the size of New Jersey and killed at least 25 people.

AAP Newswire
World

Search for missing after US fires

A search continues for people still missing after wildfires swept through the US states of Oregon, California and Washington.

AAP Newswire
World

Nine killed in US west coast wildfires

Fires raging in the US states of California, Oregon and Washington have destroyed towns and killed at least nine people, officials say.

AAP Newswire