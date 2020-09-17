World

Mass murderer Breivik seeks early release

By AAP Newswire

Anders Behring Breivik - AAP

1 of 1

Anders Behring Breivik, the Norwegian political extremist who was jailed for bomb and shooting attacks that killed 77 people in 2011, is seeking early release from prison, his lawyer says.

In August 2012, Breivik was sentenced to 21 years in prison for the attacks in Oslo and at a Labour Party youth camp near the capital.

Lawyer Oystein Storrvik said he had applied for parole on behalf of his client, in comments to newspaper Verdens Gang.

Breivik has the legal right to a judicial review of his application for early release when he has served 10 years in prison, the minimum stated in his sentence, his lawyer said.

Breivik - who has changed his name to Fjotolf Hansen - is also planning another lawsuit against the Norwegian government, complaining that his prison conditions contravene his human rights, Storrvik said.

Breivik previously sued unsuccessfully for the same reasons.

Latest articles

World

UK govt reaches deal with rebel MPs: BBC

UK media reports say Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government has reached a deal to avert a rebellion by Conservative MPs on the Internal Market Bill.

AAP Newswire
World

Mass murderer Breivik seeks early release

Norwegian mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik is seeking early release from prison, his lawyer says.

AAP Newswire
World

Lilly antibody drug ‘cuts hospitalisation’

Interim trial data suggests Eli Lilly and Co’s experimental antibody treatment has reduced the need for hospitalisation among patients with moderate COVID-19.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Oregon’s wildfires force mass evacuations

An outbreak of fires sweeping the western United States has scorching a landscape the size of New Jersey and killed at least 25 people.

AAP Newswire
World

Search for missing after US fires

A search continues for people still missing after wildfires swept through the US states of Oregon, California and Washington.

AAP Newswire
World

Nine killed in US west coast wildfires

Fires raging in the US states of California, Oregon and Washington have destroyed towns and killed at least nine people, officials say.

AAP Newswire