Japan’s Suga elected as country’s new PM

Yoshihide Suga has been elected as Japan's prime minister, becoming the country's first new leader in nearly eight years and facing a raft of challenges including reviving an economy battered by the COVID-19 crisis.

Suga, who served as chief cabinet secretary to outgoing premier Shinzo Abe, was on Wednesday voted in by the lower house of parliament where his ruling Liberal Democratic Party holds a majority.

Earlier in the day Abe and his Cabinet resigned, clearing the way for his successor to take over after parliamentary confirmation.

Abe, Japan's longest-serving prime minister, announced last month he was stepping down for health reasons.

"I devoted my body and soul for the economic recovery and diplomacy to protect Japan's national interest every single day since we returned to power," he told reporters at the prime minister's office before heading into his final Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

He said his health is improving and thanked the people for their support, and asked them to support his successor.

Suga, long seen as Abe's right-hand man, was chosen on Monday as the new head of the governing Liberal Democratic Party, virtually guaranteeing his election as prime minister on Wednesday because of the party's majority.

Suga, a self-made politician and the son of a strawberry grower in the northern prefecture of Akita, has stressed his background in promising to serve the interests of ordinary people and rural communities.

He has said he will pursue Abe's unfinished policies and that his top priorities will be fighting the coronavirus and turning around an economy battered by the pandemic.

He gained the support of party heavyweights and their followers early in the campaign on expectations he would continue Abe's line.

Suga has been a loyal supporter of Abe since Abe's first stint as prime minister from 2006 to 2007.

Suga, who does not belong to any wing within the party and opposes factionalism, says he is a reformer who will break down vested interests and rules hampering reforms.

He says he will set up a new agency to speed up Japan's lagging digital transformation.

Suga said he will appoint "reform-minded, hard-working people" to the new Cabinet, to be launched later on Wednesday.