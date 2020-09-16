Greek police arrest migrant fire suspects

Greek police have arrested five people suspected of setting fire last week to the Moria migrant camp on the island of Lesbos.

"The arsonists have been arrested. They are young migrants. Another is still being sought," Civil Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis told state broadcaster ERT on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the five are Afghan nationals whose asylum applications were rejected.

Greek media reported two were arrested not on Lesbos but the mainland in northern Greece.

They were minors flown out of Lesbos in the wake of the fire and had been due to be transferred to other European Union states, Greek broadcaster Mega reported.

The notoriously overcrowded and squalid Moria camp was almost completely destroyed by several simultaneous fires. More than 12,500 migrants remain homeless.

On Tuesday evening, a fire broke out near the refugee camp on the Greek island of Samos.

The mayor of the town of Vathy, Giorgos Stanzos, said the blaze erupted near the camp's registration centre.

Firefighters were able to bring it partly under control, according to local media.

The camp is not in danger, Stantzos said. He had earlier expressed concern some of the tents in the camp might burn.

Local media said several men were detained by police on suspicion of arson.

The fire started around 200 to 300 metres away from the camp.

Since last week's arson fire on Lesbos, Greek politicians have warned about the so-called "Moria tactic," according to which fires could be purposely set in the Aegean island refugee camps so asylum-seeking residents are moved to the Greek mainland or wealthy northern European countries.

According to the Greek Ministry of Migration, around 4,600 migrants live in the Vathy refugee camp near the village of the same name on the island of Samos but the camp only has a capacity of around 650 places.

The fire on Lesbos has provoked a renewed debate in the EU about who should take responsibility for irregular or undocumented migrants entering from outside the bloc.

The Greek islands, with their close proximity to the shores of Turkey, have been particularly affected by the waves of migrants who take to the waters in hope of reaching the EU.