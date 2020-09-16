World

Thousands take shelter from Oregon fires

By AAP Newswire

a Utah fire crew member on the scene working to protect Butte Falls - AAP

1 of 1

Thousands of evacuees displaced by Oregon's deadly wildfires have settled into a second week in shelters or car camping as crews battle the blazes and scour the ruins of demolished communities for those still missing.

With state resources stretched to their limit, Oregon Governor Kate Brown has requested a federal disaster declaration from the White House to bolster assistance for emergency response and relief efforts.

Dozens of fires have charred some 1.8 million hectares of tinder-dry brush, grass and woodlands in Oregon, California and Washington state since August, ravaging several small towns, destroying thousands of homes and killing at least 34 people.

Eight deaths have been confirmed during the past week in Oregon, which became the latest and most concentrated hot spot in a larger summer outbreak of fires across the entire western United States.

The Pacific Northwest was hardest hit.

The fires, described as unprecedented in scope and ferocity, have also filled the region's skies with smoke and soot, compounding a public health crisis already posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

They roared to life in California in mid-August and erupted across Oregon and Washington last week, many sparked by lightning storms and stoked by record-breaking heat and howling winds.

Weather conditions improved early this week, enabling firefighters to begin to make headway in containing and tamp down the blazes.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection says 16,600 firefighters were still battling 25 major fires on Tuesday, after achieving full containment around the perimeter of others.

At least 25 people have perished in California wildfires over the past four weeks, while more than 4,200 homes and other buildings have gone up in smoke.

Nearly 1.2 million hectares in California alone have burned so far - more than in any single year in its history - and five of the 20 largest wildfires on record in the state have occurred during that time.

One wildfire fatality has been confirmed in Washington state, where 400 structures have been lost.

Roughly 400,000 hectares have been blackened in Oregon, double the state's annual average over the past decade.

Oregon's death toll was revised downward on Tuesday after medical examiners determined two sets of remains were those of animals.

At the height of the crisis there, some 500,000 residents - at least 10 per cent of the state's population - were under some form of evacuation alert, many forced to flee their homes as swiftly advancing flames closed in.

Over 1,700 structures, most of them dwellings, have been incinerated

At last count, some 16 people reported missing by friends and loved ones remained unaccounted for in Oregon, state emergency management officials said.

Latest articles

News

Dump point change causes a stink

After numerous locals expressed concern about a mesh cover being placed over the dump point in Barrack Street, the McIvor Times launched an investigation.

McIvor Times
News

Break and enter at Heathcote’s tip

IT SOUNDS like a joke, but it certainly happened — someone has gone to the effort of breaking into the local recycling centre and making away with several thousand dollars worth of goods. Last week Heathcote Transfer Station’s office was...

McIvor Times
News

Ryan introduces assistance cards to help communities through pandemic

The cards can be downloaded and printed from Steph’s website at stephryan.com.au or by emailing [email protected]

Alex Gretgrix

MOST POPULAR

World

Oregon’s wildfires force mass evacuations

An outbreak of fires sweeping the western United States has scorching a landscape the size of New Jersey and killed at least 25 people.

AAP Newswire
World

Search for missing after US fires

A search continues for people still missing after wildfires swept through the US states of Oregon, California and Washington.

AAP Newswire
World

Nine killed in US west coast wildfires

Fires raging in the US states of California, Oregon and Washington have destroyed towns and killed at least nine people, officials say.

AAP Newswire