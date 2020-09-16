World

Trump, Biden urged to follow virus rules

By AAP Newswire

Donald Trump and Joe Biden - AAP

1 of 1

Governor Tim Walz is urging Donald Trump and Joe Biden to abide by Minnesota's guidelines for slowing the spread of the coronavirus when the presidential candidates visit his state on Friday.

"Partner with us in the fight against COVID-19," the Democratic governor said in a letter to both campaigns.

Trump may be running as the "law and order" candidate but that hasn't stopped him openly defying state emergency orders and flouting his own administration's guidelines at rallies in battleground states.

The president has an airport rally scheduled for Friday in the Minnesota city of Bemidji. Biden's campaign has not yet announced a city or venue for his visit.

Walz said Minnesota requires face masks inside public places and strongly encourages them for outdoor gatherings.

The governor did not say in his letter how state and local officials will respond if either campaign fails to follow the guidelines.

His spokesman Teddy Tschann said they hope to hear back from the campaigns soon and that they'll comply voluntarily instead of forcing the state to enforce its guidelines.

"We're hoping they don't put us in a position where they have to do that but that would be up to local regulatory agencies and local law enforcement," Tschann said.

While an executive order Walz signed in June contains an exemption for federal officials, Tschann said it doesn't apply to the president in this context because he's coming for a campaign rally and not in his official capacity.

But even if that exception did apply, he said, it would apply only to federal officials, and not attendees.

"To comply with the relevant guidelines, your events generally must not exceed 25 per cent capacity, not to exceed 250 people," the governor said in his letter.

"You may be able to increase total attendance if you choose a venue with multiple event spaces with separate capacity limits, as long as you limit each separate space to the lesser of 250 people or 25 per cent capacity.

"Attendees must maintain social distancing of at least six feet at all times, including when entering and exiting the event."

Walz said the guidelines were consistent with recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and from White House coronavirus task force co-ordinator Dr Deborah Birx.

Latest articles

News

‘World of pain’ for some Shepparton businesses despite step three

The news regional Victoria will reopen to step three has been met with mixed reactions from businesses in Greater Shepparton, with some labelling the announcement as “smoke and mirrors”.

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

CFA issues haystack warning to Victorians

As regional Victoria begins to experience spring growth of pastures and crops, the Country Fire Authority has issued a warning to farmers to exercise caution with the cutting, baling and storage of hay. CFA acting chief officer Garry Cook said crews...

Shepparton News
News

Summit looks to the future with optimism

Young people from the Goulburn Valley and around the world were treated to a morning of inspiration and optimism at the third annual Nelson Mandela Youth Leadership Summit hosted from Shepparton yesterday. More than 200 people attended yesterday’s...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

World

Oregon’s wildfires force mass evacuations

An outbreak of fires sweeping the western United States has scorching a landscape the size of New Jersey and killed at least 25 people.

AAP Newswire
World

Search for missing after US fires

A search continues for people still missing after wildfires swept through the US states of Oregon, California and Washington.

AAP Newswire
World

Nine killed in US west coast wildfires

Fires raging in the US states of California, Oregon and Washington have destroyed towns and killed at least nine people, officials say.

AAP Newswire