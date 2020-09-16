World

Israel, UAE, Bahrain sign Abraham Accords

By AAP Newswire

The leaders of Israel, the UAE and Bahrain - AAP

US President Donald Trump has hosted leaders from the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain for the signing of agreements to normalise relations with Israel's leader.

The White House ceremony capped a dramatic month when first the UAE and then Bahrain agreed to reverse decades of ill will toward Israel without a resolution of its decades-old dispute with the Palestinians.

Atop a balcony with Trump overlooking a crowd of several hundred on the White House lawn, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stood alongside Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan and Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani.

The deals, denounced by the Palestinians, make them the third and fourth Arab countries to take such steps to normalise ties since Israel signed peace treaties with Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

Meeting Netanyahu earlier in the Oval Office, Trump said, "We'll have at least five or six countries coming along very quickly" to forge their own accords with Israel but he did not name any of the countries involved.

"We're here this afternoon to change the course of history," Trump said, calling it "a major stride in which people of all faiths and backgrounds live together in peace and prosperity".

He said the three Middle East countries "are going to work together, they are friends".

