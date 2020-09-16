US city settles in Breonna Taylor case

The US city of Louisville will pay millions of dollars to the mother of Breonna Taylor and reform police procedures as part of a lawsuit settlement months after Taylor's slaying by police thrust the black woman's name to the forefront of the country's reckoning on race.

A person who has seen the settlement told the Associated Press it would be the largest sum paid by the city for a police misconduct case.

The source asked not to be identified because the settlement has not been announced publicly.

Taylor's death sparked months of protests in Louisville and calls across the US for the officers to be criminally charged.

The state's attorney general, Daniel Cameron, is investigating police actions in the March 13 fatal shooting.

The lawsuit, filed in April by Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, alleged the police used flawed information when they obtained a "no-knock" warrant to enter the 26-year-old woman's apartment in March.

Taylor was roused from her bed before being shot several times and police found no drugs at her home.

Palmer has said she is trying to be patient about the results of Cameron's criminal investigation and the long wait, which is now six months since her daughter's death.

In that time, her daughter's slaying - along with George Floyd and others - has become a rallying cry for protesters seeking a reckoning on racial justice and police reform.

High-profile celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, LeBron James and Lewis Hamilton have called for the officers to be charged in Taylor's death.

Palmer's lawsuit accused three Louisville police officers of blindly firing into Taylor's apartment the night of the March raid, striking Taylor several times.

Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker was in the apartment with her and fired a single shot that struck an officer in the leg.

Walker said he did not hear police announce themselves and said he thought he was guarding against an intruder.

The warrant was one of five issued in a wide-ranging investigation of a drug trafficking suspect who was a former boyfriend of Taylor's.

That man, Jamarcus Glover, was arrested at a different location about 16km away from Taylor's apartment on the same evening.

The settlement will include reforms on how warrants are handled by police.