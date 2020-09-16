World

Greek police arrest five after Lesbos fire

By AAP Newswire

Moria refugee camp - AAP

1 of 1

Greek police have detained five migrants over a fire that razed the Moria refugee camp to the ground, the government says, as thousands of displaced people refused to move to a new facility and demanded to leave Lesbos island.

Authorities were searching for one more person, Citizen Protection Minister Michalis Chrisohoidis said.

More than 12,000 people - mostly refugees from Afghanistan, Syria and parts of Africa - were left without shelter, proper sanitation or access to food and water after a fire tore through the overcrowded Moria migrant camp last Wednesday.

Greek authorities believe the fire was deliberately lit by camp occupants after quarantine measures were imposed following the discovery of COVID-19 cases on the site.

News agency DPA reported police sources as saying the five suspects are Afghan citizens whose asylum applications were rejected.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis repeated a call for more help from the European Union, which has struggled to find a unified approach to the migrant crisis at its borders, saying it was time for "tangible solidarity" from Europe.

European Council President Charles Michel was due to visit Lesbos later on Tuesday and government officials in Berlin said Germany could take in up to 1500 people stranded by the fire, in addition to 100-150 it had already agreed to take in.

But a wider solution has remained elusive.

Mitsotakis said a permanent new reception facility would be built on Lesbos with EU support and that the notoriously overcrowded and squalid Moria camp "belongs to the past".

On the ground in Lesbos, however, thousands, including children, were still sleeping rough a week after the blaze.

Officials were struggling to overcome resistance from migrants hoping to be allowed to leave the island who fear that life in temporary shelters being erected would be no better than the conditions they endured in Moria.

Migrants wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queued outside the camp gates to receive water, food and blankets from aid workers.

The task was complicated by the need for COVID-19 tests, with at least 25 positive cases found among the displaced.

Only a few hundred migrants, mainly unaccompanied minors, have been moved off Lesbos.

Greek officials have said there will be no mass transfers and all asylum seekers will have to go into the new shelter.

Latest articles

News

Dump point change causes a stink

After numerous locals expressed concern about a mesh cover being placed over the dump point in Barrack Street, the McIvor Times launched an investigation.

McIvor Times
News

Break and enter at Heathcote’s tip

IT SOUNDS like a joke, but it certainly happened — someone has gone to the effort of breaking into the local recycling centre and making away with several thousand dollars worth of goods. Last week Heathcote Transfer Station’s office was...

McIvor Times
News

Ryan introduces assistance cards to help communities through pandemic

The cards can be downloaded and printed from Steph’s website at stephryan.com.au or by emailing [email protected]

Alex Gretgrix

MOST POPULAR

World

Oregon’s wildfires force mass evacuations

An outbreak of fires sweeping the western United States has scorching a landscape the size of New Jersey and killed at least 25 people.

AAP Newswire
World

Search for missing after US fires

A search continues for people still missing after wildfires swept through the US states of Oregon, California and Washington.

AAP Newswire
World

Nine killed in US west coast wildfires

Fires raging in the US states of California, Oregon and Washington have destroyed towns and killed at least nine people, officials say.

AAP Newswire