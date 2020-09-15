World

Royals wish Harry happy 36th birthday

By AAP Newswire

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan - AAP

1 of 1

The Duke of Sussex has received happy birthday wishes from the royal family as he celebrates turning 36.

The official Twitter accounts for the Queen and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have posted birthday greetings.

An image of the Queen and her grandson, during a 2017 Buckingham Palace reception, was featured on the royal family account, along with the words "Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy birthday!" and emojis of a cake and balloon.

While William and Kate's account said: "Wishing a very happy birthday to Prince Harry today!" and was accompanied by a picture of the Cambridges and Harry racing each other at a 2017 event supporting their Heads Together mental health campaign.

The duke's birthday follows an eventful year that has transformed his life.

Harry is now living in California with wife Meghan and son Archie after they made the sunshine state their home just before the coronavirus lockdown began in March.

The couple are likely to celebrate the duke's September 15 birthday privately at their Santa Barbara home as the prevalent COVID-19 cases have forced restrictions on the city's bars and restaurants.

Harry and Meghan's new life in America is progressing fast, with the couple signing a deal with Netflix to create films and programs - estimated to be worth more than $US250 million.

The couple stepped down as working royals in March for financial and personal freedom and the contract has enabled them to pay back the STG2.4 million of taxpayers' money used to renovate Frogmore Cottage, their UK home in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

A source has said they are no longer receiving financial support from the Prince of Wales and viewed the payment as "another significant step in their new life".

Latest articles

News

Mooroopna potter still spinning the wheel

Mooroopna ceramicist Kaye Poulton is renowned for her fine pottery and inspirational workshops. When COVID-19 arrived, her usual sales outlet of farmers’ markets, classes, galleries and festivals disappeared — but she hasn’t stopped...

John Lewis
News

Pouring rain leads to Moama man’s 63km run

When it rains, it pours. And the more rain meant the further Moama farmer Luke Barlow had to run. On August 26, Luke completed his 2020 Rain Run Challenge – a 63 km endurance event. The distance was finalised after Luke’s property...

Brayden May
News

Shepparton boy, 15, denied bail after alleged assault

A 15-year-old Shepparton boy has been denied bail after he allegedly assaulted a staff member at a secure welfare facility in Melbourne, a court has heard. A Children’s Court was told on Friday that the boy had been charged with recklessly...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

World

Oregon’s wildfires force mass evacuations

An outbreak of fires sweeping the western United States has scorching a landscape the size of New Jersey and killed at least 25 people.

AAP Newswire
World

Search for missing after US fires

A search continues for people still missing after wildfires swept through the US states of Oregon, California and Washington.

AAP Newswire
World

Nine killed in US west coast wildfires

Fires raging in the US states of California, Oregon and Washington have destroyed towns and killed at least nine people, officials say.

AAP Newswire