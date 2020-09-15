World

Britons warned of detention risk in China

By AAP Newswire

Soldiers march past the closed entrance gates to the Forbidden City - AAP

1 of 1

Britain has issued new a travel advisory for China, warning that its nationals may be at risk of arbitrary detention after several foreigners were held on various charges including cases involving state secrets and national security.

"China's authorities have under certain circumstances detained foreigners citing 'endangering national security'," the British Foreign Office said in its latest advice posted on its website.

"There is also a risk of arbitrary detention, including of British nationals."

British advice previously contained no reference to the risk of arbitrary detention.

A spokesman for the British embassy in Beijing said the advice had been updated to "clearly and factually reflect recent incidents".

"But the level of our advice has not changed," the spokesman said.

The British warning comes after several foreigners were detained in China on national security charges, including Canadians, Australians, Japanese and at least one American. Some of them remain in detention.

In one of the latest high-profile cases, Cheng Lei, an Australian citizen and anchor on Chinese state television, was detained in August for "carrying out criminal activities endangering China's national security", according to China's foreign ministry.

Her detention follows a period of strained relations between China and Australia.

Latest articles

Management

Data delivers for Brookbora breeding

Information underpins breeding decisions at the Bacon family farm in northern Victoria. The Jersey breeders have reams of data about their family’s Brookbora herd and that’s exactly the way they like it. “We are overloaded on...

Dairy News Australia
Dairy News

Sisters love life on the farm

Cows have always featured heavily in the lives of sisters Emmalea, Kaitlyn and April Wishart. Growing up on the family dairy farm, Rowlands Park at Cohuna, the girls have always shown a keen interest in what was going on. Whether it’s showing...

Sophie Baldwin
Management

Don’t ignore the warning signs

John Vogels was sitting in the tractor doing the annual harvest last spring when he realised something was seriously wrong. “Every hour I’d need to stop to urinate and I’d get off the tractor and just go dribble-dribble,” he...

Rick Bayne

MOST POPULAR

World

Oregon’s wildfires force mass evacuations

An outbreak of fires sweeping the western United States has scorching a landscape the size of New Jersey and killed at least 25 people.

AAP Newswire
World

Search for missing after US fires

A search continues for people still missing after wildfires swept through the US states of Oregon, California and Washington.

AAP Newswire
World

Nine killed in US west coast wildfires

Fires raging in the US states of California, Oregon and Washington have destroyed towns and killed at least nine people, officials say.

AAP Newswire