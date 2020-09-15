Greens out to stay afloat in New Zealand

You don't have to tell New Zealand Greens co-leader James Shaw how tough this term of government has been.

A rogue constituent punched the climate change minister on his way to parliament in March last year, breaking his eye socket.

"And that was the least that happened this term," Mr Shaw tells AAP.

The Greens, and Mr Shaw, suffered another hit this election campaign, a damaging row that threatens their political future.

Just out from the October 17 election, Mr Shaw apologised to Greens members for funnelling $NZ11.7 million ($A10.7 million) of public money towards a sustainability-focused private school.

The unremarkable project was part of a multi-billion dollar stimulus spend by Jacinda Ardern's government.

However, it drew the ire of Greens members as the funding breached the party's policy of not funding private schools.

Mr Shaw owned the blunder, saying he missed the mark while attempting to fund projects aligned with the party's values.

The saga revealed an ongoing theme of the Greens' parliamentary term - their first in government - that they've not satisfied their party faithful.

In a political environment where, as Mr Shaw says, the other voting alternative for Greens members is "blacking out the sun", it could be fatal.

All parties aside from Ms Ardern's Labour, at record polling highs, are struggling for popularity.

In New Zealand, parties need five per cent of the vote to return to parliament.

In July a pair of polls put the Greens at 5.7 and 5.0 per cent.

"We'll be sweating it," Mr Shaw says.

"Our polling has basically remained rock solid (above five) for the entire three years. That gives me a lot of confidence.

"Right now, we are running a fantastic campaign and it'd be nice if people noticed it."

As the school funding issue shows, doubts over the Greens' political viability also come from within.

Mr Shaw is a former management consultant, leading some party supporters to doubt his green credentials.

Yet his record in government takes some beating.

Mr Shaw carried the Zero Carbon Act unopposed through parliament, which will make New Zealand carbon-neutral by 2050.

He oversaw emissions trading reform, which he describes as "where the rubber hits the road and how industries adjust emissions".

And on Tuesday, he announced New Zealand would become the first country in the world to force its financial sector to report on climate change risks.

For his Green critics, it's not enough.

"And that hurts," Mr Shaw told AAP.

"The thing is, politics involves compromise. We're a six per cent party with eight members of parliament out of 120.

"We could have threatened to bring down the government or threaten to vote against the budget if we didn't get our way. But we'd be toast at the next election.

"You've got to think about what's it gonna take to create enduring change."

Without a major public poll in the last six weeks, it remains to be seen whether the Greens have taken a hit from their school funding slip-up.

The Greens are explicitly campaigning to support Labour for another term, hoping some of Ms Ardern's supporters will peel off to them.

"If I talk to someone on the doorstep who says 'I think Jacinda has done a great job and I want her to be prime minister', I say 'So do I'," Mr Shaw said.

"People also go 'I don't want Labour to run the country by themselves. I want them to have to talk to somebody else'. Well, we're them.

"She will be prime minister if Kiwis vote Green."