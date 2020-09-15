Sally rumbles towards US Gulf Coast

5370537724001

Hurricane Sally is drawing closer to the US Gulf Coast, threatening historic floods, the National Hurricane Center says, with more than 60cm of rain expected in some areas.

The second strong storm in less than a month to threaten the region, Sally's winds decreased to 140km/h, and early on Tuesday was 100km east of the mouth of the Mississippi River, the NHC says, moving at a glacial pace of 3km/h.