Hurricane Sally threatens US Gulf coast

Louisiana and Mississippi are under evacuation orders as Hurricane Sally churns across the Gulf of Mexico, strengthening to a hurricane ahead of expected landfall.

The second storm in less than a month to threaten the region, Sally was headed toward a slow-motion landfall on Tuesday that could dump damaging rains on the US Gulf Coast.

Residents from Louisiana to Florida were told to also expect storm surge and high winds, the US National Hurricane Center said.

Sally is the 18th named storm in the Atlantic this year and will be the eighth of tropical storm or hurricane strength to hit the United States - something very rare, according to meteorologists.

Mississippi and Louisiana issued mandatory evacuation orders for low-lying areas while Alabama Governor Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency, closed the state's beaches and recommended similar evacuations.

Mississippi ordered its coastal casinos closed by late Monday afternoon. Schools in coastal communities from Louisiana to Florida cancelled classes ahead of the storm.

"We are going to bear the brunt of this storm," Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves told residents on Monday, warning rainfall along the coast could exceed 50 cm.

"We have to make sure everything is tied down and out of the way so it doesn't float away or become airborne," said Steve Forstall, a Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, port employee.

In the coastal town, 80 km northeast of New Orleans, water from the bay was spilling onto the beach roadway early on Monday.

Workers boarded up homes and secured items like garbage bins that can become projectiles in high winds.

Residents helped each other fill sandbags at a do-it-yourself station while some parked cars and boats on higher ground, anticipating flooded roads.

The US Coast Guard was limiting traffic from the Port of New Orleans, while energy companies slowed or cut refinery output and scrambled to pull workers from offshore oil and gas production platforms.

At 1 pm local time, Sally was 210 km east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River, packing sustained winds of 145 km per hour, the NHC said.

The storm will approach southeastern Louisiana on Monday night but not make landfall until sometime on Tuesday, the NHC said.

Its slow movement is expected to dump 20 to 40 cm on the coast and cause widespread river flooding.