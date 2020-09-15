World

Lockdowns loom if virus spreads: WHO

By AAP Newswire

Train passengers in India - AAP

More lives will be lost and there is a risk of further "costly" lockdown measures if coronavirus transmissions are not kept in check, the World Health Organisation has warned.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that, while deaths remain at a "relatively low level," the average number of daily cases in Europe is now higher than during the first peak of the pandemic.

Speaking at the 70th session of the WHO Regional Committee for Europe on Monday, Tedros said Europe is not "out of the woods" yet.

"Lives and livelihoods have been lost, the global economy is in recession and social and political fault lines have been exposed," he said, adding that the European region was no exception.

"Many of your countries have been the among hardest hit. We are by no means out of the woods," he said.

"If we do not keep transmission in check, more people will lose their lives and there is the real risk of reintroducing so-called lockdown measures that have been so costly."

More than 29.11 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and 924,141 have died.

Tedros said countries need to prevent "amplifying events" such as gatherings at stadiums, nightclubs and places of worship, which have been linked to "explosive outbreaks".

He also said countries should protect the vulnerable, educate people and communities to use physical distancing, hand hygiene and masks to curb transmission, and persist in "public health basics".

These include testing, tracing and isolating cases as well as finding and quarantining their close contacts, he added.

Six European Union countries and the bloc's executive Commission began testing a virtual "gateway" on Monday to ensure coronavirus tracing apps can work across borders.

The trial will allow computer systems that run tracing apps in the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Italy and Latvia to communicate with each other via a central hub.

If the tests succeed, travellers from each of the six countries will be able to use their own apps while abroad in the other five to ensure they're notified if they have been in close contact to another user who tests positive.

Meanwhile, a WHO spokeswoman warned on Monday that an increase in cases can be followed several weeks later by an increase in deaths.

"At the moment, despite the case resurgence in Europe, we have not seen death rates as high as it was in the (northern) spring," she said.

"This can be linked to a variety of reasons including larger proportion of cases among young people who tend to be less severely impacted; protections in place for the most vulnerable; increased testing; better care for severe patients."

The WHO viewed the arrival of winter in the northern hemisphere as likely to increase health risks for the elderly.

"As winter approaches and other respiratory pathogens start to circulate including seasonal influenza, we can expect increased risks to older people at this time of year," she said.

