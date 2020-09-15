World

Russia’s Navalny posts photo from hospital

By AAP Newswire

Photo by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Instagram - AAP

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has shared a photograph from a Berlin hospital, sitting up in bed and surrounded by his family, and says he can now breathe independently following his suspected poisoning last month.

"Hi, this is Navalny. I miss you all," he wrote in the caption to his Instagram followers. "I can still hardly do anything, but yesterday I could breathe all day on my own. Actually on my own."

The photograph shows Navalny, 44, sitting up in bed and looking towards the camera, with his wife Yulia supporting him with her arms and their two children looking on.

Navalny, the leading opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was flown to Berlin for treatment at the Charite hospital two days after falling violently ill on a domestic flight in Russia on August 20.

A German military lab determined that he was poisoned with Novichok, the same class of Soviet-era agent that Britain said was used on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury, England, in 2018.

On Monday, the German government said tests by labs in France and Sweden backed up its findings.

Moscow has called the accusations groundless and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused the West of using the incident as a pretext to introduce new sanctions against Moscow.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated on Tuesday that Moscow was open to clearing up what happened to Navalny but it needed access to information on his case from Germany.

Peskov said everyone would be happy if Navalny recovered and he was free to return to Russia. But he said Moscow did not understand why, if French and Swedish laboratories had been able to test his medical samples, Russia was not being given the same access.

French President Emmanuel Macron's office said he had expressed "deep concern over the criminal act" that targeted Navalny directly with Putin on Monday.

The Kremlin said Putin in the call "underlined the impropriety of unfounded accusations against the Russian side".

