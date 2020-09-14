World

TikTok picks Oracle bid over Microsoft

By AAP Newswire

TikTok logo - AAP

1 of 1

The owner of TikTok has chosen Oracle over Microsoft as its preferred suitor to buy the popular video-sharing app, according to a source familiar with the deal.

Microsoft said its bid to buy TikTok has been rejected, removing a leading suitor for the Chinese-owned app a week before President Donald Trump promises to follow through with a plan to ban it in the United States.

Microsoft said in a Sunday statement that TikTok's parent company, Bytedance, "let us know today they would not be selling TikTok's US operations to Microsoft".

The Trump administration has threatened to ban TikTok by mid-September and ordered ByteDance to sell its US business, claiming national-security risks due to its Chinese ownership.

The government worries about user data being funnelled to Chinese authorities. TikTok denies it's a national-security risk and is suing to stop the administration from the threatened ban.

Walmart had planned to partner with Microsoft on the deal. It's not clear if Walmart is still interested. Oracle has declined to comment.

TikTok also declined comment on Sunday.

Microsoft said it was "confident our proposal would have been good for TikTok's users, while protecting national security interests".

The company said it "would have made significant changes to ensure the service met the highest standards for security, privacy, online safety and combating disinformation".

Latest articles

News

Police seeking information on liquor theft

Shepparton police have released an image of a man they believe can assist with their inquiries relating to a liquor theft in July. Police would like to speak with this man in relation to the incident at an Archer St liquor retailer. Anyone with...

Shepparton News
News

Expanded outdoor seating explored

European alfresco-style dining could be arriving in Shepparton as a way to draw more trade for hospitality.

James Bennett
News

Shepparton artist features in new First Nations online art exhibition

Indigenous Shepparton artist Troy Firebrace has been busy during isolation, creating new work for a virtual art exhibition.

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

World

Oregon’s wildfires force mass evacuations

An outbreak of fires sweeping the western United States has scorching a landscape the size of New Jersey and killed at least 25 people.

AAP Newswire
World

Saudi Arabia jails 8 over Khashoggi murder

Eight unnamed people have been jailed in Saudi Arabia for the 2018 murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

AAP Newswire
World

Assange fails to rule out new allegations

Julian Assange supporters have gathered outside London’s Old Bailey where the WikiLeaks founder is continuing his fight against extradition to the US.

AAP Newswire