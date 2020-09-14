Oracle wins TikTok over Microsoft bid

ByteDance has abandoned the sale of TikTok in the United States in pursuit of a partnership with Oracle Corp that it hopes will spare it a US ban while appeasing China's government, people familiar with the matter told Reuters

The Beijing-based company had been in talks to divest TikTok's US business to either Oracle or a consortium led by Microsoft Corp after President Donald Trump ordered the sale last month and threatened to shut down the popular short-video app in the United States.

While TikTok is best known for its videos of people dancing that go viral among teenagers, US officials have expressed concerns that information on users could be passed on to China's communist government.

TikTok, which has as many as 100 million US users, has said it would not comply with any request to share such data with the Chinese authorities.

The sale negotiations were upended by China updating its export control rules late last month to give it a say over the transfer of TikTok's algorithm to a foreign buyer. Reuters reported the Chinese government would rather see TikTok shut down in the United States than let it be part of a forced sale.

Under the proposed deal, Oracle will be ByteDance's technology partner and will assume management of TikTok's US user data, the sources said. Oracle is also negotiating taking a stake in TikTok's US operations.

Some of ByteDance's top backers will also be given minority stakes in TikTok's US operations under the proposed deal, one of the sources said.

It is unclear whether Trump, who wants a US technology company to own most of TikTok in the United States, will approve the proposed deal.

ByteDance and Oracle did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The White House declined to comment.

Oracle chairman Larry Ellison is one of the technology world's few supporters of Trump. The firm has significant technological prowess in handling and safeguarding data but no experience in social media. TikTok's user data is currently stored in Google owner Alphabet Inc's cloud.

Earlier on Sunday, Microsoft said it was informed by ByteDance that it would not be selling it TikTok's US operations.

Retail giant Walmart Inc, which had joined Microsoft in its bid, said it continued to have an interest in a TikTok investment.