Warring Afghan sides meet for peace talks

After decades of conflict, Afghanistan's warring sides will open long anticipated negotiations in search of a lasting peace that will also provide an exit for US and NATO troops after nearly 19 years.

The talks in the Qatar capital, Doha, come amid a flurry of diplomatic activity by the Trump administration ahead of the US presidential election in November.

The launch of intra-Afghan talks, attended by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, follows the US-brokered recognition of Israel by two Gulf nations - Bahrain on Friday and the United Arab Emirates earlier this month.

After a ceremonial opening, the sides will try to tackle tough issues. This includes the terms of a permanent ceasefire, the rights of women and minorities and the disarming of tens of thousands of Taliban fighters and militias loyal to warlords, some of them aligned with the government.

The sides are also expected to discuss constitutional changes, and power sharing.

Among the government-appointed negotiators are four women, who vow to preserve women's rights in any power-sharing deal with the fundamentalist Taliban. This includes the right to work, education and participation in political life -- all denied women when the Taliban ruled Afghanistan for five years. The Taliban were ousted in 2001 by a US-led coalition for harbouring Osama bin Laden, the architect of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

There are no women on the Taliban's negotiation team, led by their chief justice Abdul Hakim.

Washington's peace envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said Friday that launching the talks is an important achievement, but that "there are difficulties, significant challenges on the way to reaching agreement."

"This is a test for both sides, for the Taliban and the government," he said. "Can they reach an agreement despite differences, in terms of their visions for the future of Afghanistan? "

The intra-Afghan negotiations were laid out in a peace deal Washington signed with the Taliban on February 29. At that time the deal was touted as Afghanistan's best chance at peace in 40 years of war.

The talks were originally expected to begin within weeks of the signing, but that time line has been disrupted by several delays, including political turmoil in Kabul, and the Afghan government baulked at releasing 5,000 Taliban prisoners. The Taliban were required to release 1,000 government and military personnel in their custody.

The Taliban's refusal to reduce the violence further hindered the start of talks.

Washington's withdrawal from Afghanistan is contingent on the Taliban honouring commitments to fight terrorist groups, in particular the Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan, and ensure that Afghanistan cannot again be used to attack America or its allies.

President Donald Trump has said that by November, about 4,000 soldiers will be in Afghanistan, down from 13,000 when the deal was signed in February.