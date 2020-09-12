World

Mexico passes 70,000 COVID-19 deaths

By AAP Newswire

Coronavirus testing on tourist gondoliers in Mexico city. - AAP

Mexico's confirmed coronavirus death toll has topped 70,000 after the government reported more than 500 new deaths.

Making matters worse, excess mortality data from mid-March through to early August indicates that the total number of deaths beyond the official count is likely tens of thousands higher.

Mexixan health officials late on Friday reported 534 new deaths linked to the virus, bringing the total to 70,183. Another 5,935 cases bring the total to 658,299.

The spread of the virus has ravaged an already ailing economy, leading to the deepest recession since the 1930s-era Great Depression.

Mexico has the fourth highest number of deaths globally, and the 13th highest on a per capita basis, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

But earlier this month, the health ministry said it recorded more than 120,000 "extra" deaths from mid-March through August 1. The measure compares mortality figures this year with a four-year average from 2015 to 2018.

Brazil remains the worst hit country in Latin America, for both confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths. It has posted a total of 4.2 million infections and more than 128,000 deaths so far.

In a sliver of good news, the rate of new cases in Peru, Colombia and Mexico has fallen slightly in recent weeks.

Overall, more than 900,000 people have died worldwide from the pandemic, with the deadliest outbreaks in the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico.

