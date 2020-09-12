World

Baltic bubble bursts, India nears 5m cases

By AAP Newswire

Pedestrian in France - AAP

1 of 1

The number of new confirmed coronavirus cases have spiked in several countries as Europe's first pandemic "travel bubble" burst and India's largest state recorded its millionth infection.

Health authorities in the Czech Republic, Ukraine and Hungary all reported record single-day numbers of COVID-19 cases on Friday while the UK registered its highest daily rate since May.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said his government was drafting a "war plan" to defend against the second wave of the pandemic.

The plan's aim was "not for everyone to stay at home and bring the country to a halt... but to defend Hungary's functionality," Orban said.

Orban reiterated the need to protect the elderly, one of the group's most at-risk during the pandemic, and authorities have banned most visits to retirement homes and hospitals to stem the spread of the virus.

Hungary reported 718 virus cases on Friday, 142 more than the country's previous 24-hour record.

The Czech Republic reported 1382 cases, which was about 200 more than its previous daily high and led to the return of face masks being mandatory in enclosed public spaces.

Coronavirus cases in the UK have risen to the highest level since mid-May.

The government said a total of 3539 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Friday.

It is the highest daily figure since May 17 and Public Health England's medical director Professor Yvonne Doyle warned it is a reminder of the "ongoing risk as the virus spreads throughout the UK".

France is planning new restrictions to halt the spread of the virus in two major cities, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday after infections hit a record daily high.

Castex warned that "for the first time in many weeks," the number of patients hospitalised was also going up and the virus was again beginning to infect elderly and other vulnerable people.

French health authorities said late on Thursday that 9843 new cases had been diagnosed in the previous 24 hours.

That is higher than was recorded during the March-to-April peak of the virus that resulted in more than 24,000 deaths.

France's total death toll now stands at more than 30,800.

The European pandemic "travel bubble" created in May by Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania ended on Friday as Latvia said it was mandating a 14-day quarantine on everyone arriving from Estonia.

Estonia has had 21 coronavirus infections per 100,000 population over the previous two weeks, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, passing the 16 threshold set by Latvia for mandatory quarantine.

Latvia, which has one of the lowest levels of infection in the European Union, has rejected the European Commission's recommendation to raise threshold for quarantine to 25 new cases per 100,000 population over two weeks.

"This is a decision I am not ready for... I do not think that society is ready to allow more people to enter Latvia," Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins said on Friday.

Neighbouring Estonia, Lithuania and Finland all raised the threshold this week, keeping travel between them possible.

India's biggest and richest state, Maharashtra, recorded its millionth infection on Friday, putting it on par with Russia in the pandemic.

Cases in the western state, home to financial capital Mumbai, passed 1 million as infections have been rising about 20,000 a day recently.

If it were a country, the state would now rival Russia for the fourth-highest caseload globally.

The rise in the state of 130 million people has propelled India's COVID-19 surge, accounting for nearly one-quarter of the country's total.

India's health ministry registered 96,551 new confirmed cases on Friday, taking the tally to more than 4.56 million, and recorded another 1209 deaths for a total of 76,271.

India is likely to hit 5 million cases in coming days, behind only to the United States.

The global death toll from the coronavirus passed 900,000 on Wednesday as worldwide cases topped 27.7 million.

Latest articles

Sport

Bradley re-appointed Leitchville-Gunbower coach

THE disappointment of a cancelled season will be the driving force behind Leitchville-Gunbower’s 2021 Heathcote District League netball season under recently re-appointed coach Ash Bradley. On Wednesday, the Bombers confirmed the former...

Brayden May
Sport

Cohuna product chasing two more goals in 2020

He’s a step closer to playing against the best players in the country after recently earning an invite to the draft combine

Brayden May
Sport

Behind the Play | Paige Pinson

ECHUCA soccer player Paige Pinson knows all about frustrating the opposition. As a defender, her job is doing everything she can to stop attackers from putting the ball in the back of the net. But this year, she has seen the roles reversed. She has...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

World

Police hunt Birmingham stabbing suspect

UK police say they’re seeking a single suspect over a series of stabbings that left one man dead and another seven people injured in Birmingham.

AAP Newswire
World

Abbott keen to add ‘expertise’ to UK role

Tony Abbott’s appointment to Britain’s Board of Trade has prompted criticism but the former Australian prime minister says he’s “only too keen” to help the UK.

AAP Newswire
World

Bad weather halts cattle ship search

The search for two Australians and 38 other crew missing from a cattle ship in the East China Sea has been suspended due to bad weather.

AAP Newswire