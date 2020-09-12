World

Floyd accused used neck restraints before

By AAP Newswire

A white US police officer accused in the death of black man George Floyd had used neck or head and upper body restraints seven times before, including four incidents in which prosecutors say he went too far.

Prosecution documents were released on Friday in the case against four former Minneapolis officers charged in Floyd's death.

In one July 2019 arrest, prosecutors say, Derek Chauvin kicked an intoxicated male, then applied a neck restraint until he fell unconscious. In June 2017, Chauvin restrained an arrested female by placing his knee on her neck while she was prone on the ground, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said in those cases and in two others, Chauvin held the restraints "beyond the point when such force was needed under the circumstances".

Chauvin and three other former officers appeared in court for a hearing on the prosecution's request to hold a joint trial, a defence request to move the trial out of Minneapolis, and other issues. Judge Peter Cahill took most issues under advisement.

Floyd died on May 25 after Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd's neck even as Floyd said he couldn't breathe. His death set off protests that spread around the world. The officers were fired. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and other crimes; Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are charged with aiding and abetting.

Chauvin's attorney, Eric Nelson, had no comment on the prosecution document.

Similar documents were filed in the cases against Thao and Keung. Prosecutors listed nine incidents in which Thao was reprimanded for not responding appropriately to a scene, intentionally avoiding police response or falsifying reports. The documents say that in two cases, in 2012 and 2017, Thao tried to manipulate domestic-abuse victims to answer questions in a way that would allow him to avoid filing a domestic abuse report.

During Friday's hearing, prosecutors told Cahill that the four former officers should face trial together because the evidence and charges against them are similar and multiple trials could traumatise witnesses and Floyd's family.

Neal Katyal, an outside special attorney for the prosecution, said multiple trials would place a heavy burden on the court and witnesses, and could delay justice for months or years. He also raised the possibility that a verdict in an initial trial could prejudice the jury pool for later trials.

A joint trial "would allow the community to absorb the verdicts at once. ... We don't think they should be put through the trauma of four different jury verdicts," he said.

But defence attorneys argued for separate trials, saying they would likely offer "antagonistic" defences and that the evidence against one officer could hurt another.

A crowd of protesters gathered outside the hearing, beating drums and chanting anti-police slogans.

