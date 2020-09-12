US west coast fires death toll rises to 16

About half a million people in Oregon have fled as dozens of extreme, wind-driven wildfires scorch US west coast states, destroying hundreds of homes and killing at least 16 people, state and local authorities say.

Since Monday 11 people have died from fires in California while four were killed in Oregon and a 1-year-old boy died in Washington state, police reported.

In Oregon alone the number of people under evacuation orders climbed to 500,000 - about an eighth of the state's total population - as Portland suburbs came under threat from the state's biggest blaze, the state Office of Emergency Management said.

Thousands more were displaced north and south in the neighbouring states of Washington and California.

Oregon bore the brunt of nearly 100 major wildfires raging across western states, with about 3000 firefighters battling nearly three dozen blazes and officials saying about twice as many people were needed.

Police have opened a criminal arson investigation into at least one Oregon blaze, the Almeda fire, which started in Ashland near the border with California and incinerated several hundred homes in adjacent communities along Bear Creek, Ashland Police Chief Tighe O'Meara said.

The Oregon blazes tore through multiple communities in the Cascade mountain range as well as areas of coastal rainforest normally spared from wildfires.

In eastern Washington state a fire destroyed most of the tiny farming town of Malden.

In central Oregon search-and-rescue teams entered devastated communities in the Santiam Valley to look for missing people.

To the south, a string small communities along Interstate 5 near Medford were reduced to ashes after embers from a wildfire blew for kilometres.

Firefighters said unusually hot, dry winds out of the east supercharged blazes, spreading flames from community to community, and then from house to house.

At least four Oregon police departments warned of "fake" online messages appearing to be from law enforcement that blamed rival political extremist groups Antifa and Proud Boy activists for starting the fires.