Dozens missing as two fires rage in Oregon

Hundreds of firefighters are battling two large wildfires in the US state of Oregon, with the governor saying dozens of people are missing.

The state's emergency management director, Andrew Phelps, said officials are "preparing for a mass fatality event" and that thousands of structures have been destroyed.

Governor Kate Brown said more than 40,000 Oregonians have been evacuated and about 500,000 have either been told to leave or to prepare to do so. She was dialling back on a statement issued by the state Office of Emergency Management on Thursday that a half-million people had been ordered to evacuate statewide.

Dozens of people are missing in Jackson County in the south and Marion County, where a fire continues to burn east of Salem, Brown told a news conference on Friday.

The Oregon Convention Centre in Portland was among the buildings being transformed into shelters for evacuees.

National Guard troops and corrections officers transferred about 1,300 inmates from a women's prison in Portland "out of an abundance of caution," the Oregon Department of Corrections said.

A change in the weather, with winds dropping and shifting direction and humidity rising, greatly helped firefighters struggling to prevent the two fires from advancing farther west into more-populated areas.

Almost 500 personnel were working on the fires, which were just a few kilometres apart, with rugged terrain between them. Stefan Myers of the state's fire information team said If they merge, they could generate such heat that embers fly thousands of feet into the air, potentially igniting other areas.

The high number of fires occurring simultaneously in the span of just a few days in Oregon was fuelled by dry conditions, high temperatures and especially strong, swirling winds.

Oregon officials haven't released an exact death count for the wildfires, but at least six fatalities have been reported in the state. A 1-year-old boy was killed in wildfires in Washington.

A Northern California fire that tore through several hamlets in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada this week killed 10 people, making it the deadliest of the year

Meanwhile a 41-year-old man was arrested on Friday on two charges of arson over a fire in the Phoenix area in southern Oregon.

The Almeda fire, which burned hundreds of homes, had ignition points in Ashland near the spot where a man was found dead, and in Phoenix. Authorities said the man was arrested at the second ignition point in Phoenix and that he denied starting the fire.

In a news conference Friday, Washington Governor Jay Inslee called the blazes "climate fires" rather than wildfires.

"This is not an act of God," Inslee said. "This has happened because we have changed the climate of the state of Washington in dramatic ways."