US judge to hear arguments in Floyd case

5370537724001

All four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd are set to appear in court where a judge will hear arguments on several key issues, including whether the men should be tried together or separately.

The hearing on Friday will mark the first time that Derek Chauvin appears in court in person since being charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter after kneeling on Floyd's neck for about nine minutes on May 25.