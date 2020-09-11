World

At least nine dead in Colombian protests

By AAP Newswire

Nine people have been killed in Colombian capital Bogota and satellite city Soacha following violent overnight protests against police brutality, as city authorities called on residents to stay indoors.

The demonstrators were protesting the death this week of law student and father-of-two, Javier Ordonez, 46, in police custody. A widely-shared video filmed by Ordonez's friend showed Ordonez being repeatedly shocked with a stun gun by police.

Some 175 civilians and 147 police officers have been injured in the protests, according to authorities in Bogota, while dozens of stations and public vehicles were damaged or set alight, the national government said.

Bogota's mayor Claudia Lopez said people should return to their homes by evening, to ease tensions.

Seven people aged between 17 and 27 years old were confirmed killed during the protests in Bogota, and another two in Soacha. The circumstances surrounding their deaths are being investigated, authorities said.

More than 60 people suffered gun-related injuries, the mayor's office said. Lopez compared the unrest to the worst days of Colombia's armed conflict.

The video of Ordonez shows him pinned to the ground by police officers and subjected to successive electric shocks as he begs, "please, no more."

Police say Ordonez was found drinking alcohol in the street with friends, in violation of coronavirus distancing rules. He was taken to a police station in western Bogota where his family allege he suffered further abuse. He died later in hospital.

The two officers involved have been suspended pending an investigation, the government has said.

Ordonez's family called for justice and peaceful protest.

"He was murdered by the police officers," his former sister-in-law, Eliana Marcela Garzon, told Reuters. "We don't want (deaths) in a country already full of conflict, we want justice."

Police reform is needed, Garzon said, especially for the future of children like her now-fatherless nephews.

"I don't want them to grow up feeling like there isn't justice in this country," she said. "I want them to grow up knowing laws are followed."

Bogota's police will be reinforced with 1600 more officers, more than half of whom will come from other regions, and 300 soldiers, the defence ministry said.

