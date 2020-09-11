World

Seven killed in US west coast wildfires

By AAP Newswire

Fire destroys Talent in Oregon - AAP



Dozens of extreme wind-driven wildfires have burned through forests and towns in US west coast states, destroying hundreds of homes and killing at least seven people, authorities say.

In the past 48 hours, three people died from a lightning-sparked fire in northern California, while three were reported dead in Oregon and a 1-year-old boy died in Washington state, police reported.

Hundreds of thousands have evacuated their homes in the three states.

Oregon bore the brunt of nearly 100 major wildfires ripping across the western states, with about 3000 firefighters battling nearly three dozen wildfires.

The blazes tore through at least five communities in Oregon's Cascade mountain range as well as areas of coastal rainforest normally spared from wildfires.

East of Salem, Oregon, search and rescue teams entered destroyed communities like Detroit where firefighters led residents on a dramatic mountain escape after military helicopters were unable to evacuate the town.

A 12-year-old boy was found dead with his dog inside a burned car and his grandmother was believed to be dead after flames engulfed an area near Lyons, Oregon, about 80km south of Portland, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said.

To the south, most of the city of Medford, population 82,000 residents, was told to leave or prepare to move out as fires burned around the city.

