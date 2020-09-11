World

Prisoners sought by Taliban taken to Qatar

By AAP Newswire

Man waves an Afghan flag in Kabul - AAP

1 of 1

Six prisoners sought by the Taliban have left Kabul on a flight to Doha, paving the way for long-awaited peace talks to begin, two government sources say.

The prisoners, who are accused of insider attacks on Afghan forces and whose release was objected to by Australia and France, are to be kept under supervision in Qatar's capital where United States-brokered peace talks will also initially take place.

"The six will remain in Qatar until the end of November and could be transferred back to Kabul," one of the sources told Reuters.

Three government and one diplomatic source said the Afghan government negotiating team as well as peace council chairman Abdullah Abdullah were planning to fly to Doha on Friday and talks were expected to begin this weekend after months of delays.

The United States and other international players have been trying to usher the insurgent Taliban and the Afghan government to the negotiating table to bring an end to 19 years of war.

However, there have been deadlocks and delays since the US signed its troop withdrawal pact with the insurgent group in February that stated "up to" 5000 Taliban prisoners and 1000 government prisoners would be released before talks.

The militant group have insisted that its own list of 5000 be released, including six objected to by foreign powers for insider attacks on their forces.

The government source told Reuters the opening ceremony for negotiations was planned for Saturday followed by technical discussions on the agenda for talks.

Diplomats and analysts have cautioned in recent weeks that among the first challenging steps would be to agree to a ceasefire after violence in the war-torn country has grown sharply in recent months, leading to deepening mistrust between the two sides.

