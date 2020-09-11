World

Firefighters douse Beirut port fire

By AAP Newswire

Beirut fire - AAP

1 of 1

Lebanese firefighters and army helicopters have put out the remains of a huge fire at Beirut's port that had flared up a day earlier, barely a month after a massive blast devastated the port and surrounding area.

Thursday's fire, which officials said was sparked by welding during repair work after last month's explosion, covered several districts of Beirut in a huge cloud of black, acrid smoke, causing panic in a city still on edge after the blast.

The August 4 port blast exacerbated challenges in a nation that is grappling with a deep economic crisis and facing the biggest threat to its stability since a 1975-1990 civil war.

"Yesterday, just seeing this smoke made me feel there is no hope," said Karim Massoud, 33, speaking in a residential area near the blaze that was also hit hard by the explosion.

The civil defence said in a statement that firefighters had extinguished the flames on Friday morning after working through the night, and were cooling the site to prevent it reigniting.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said at a meeting of the Supreme Defence Council on Thursday night that the fire could have been caused by sabotage, technical error or negligence. He called for a swift investigation.

Many Lebanese are frustrated that they have yet to be told about any initial findings from a probe into last month's explosion that killed about 190 people and injured 6000.

The government resigned after the port blast, and Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib is racing to form a new cabinet by early next week to meet a two-week deadline agreed under French pressure. Forming a government in Lebanon usually takes months.

Latest articles

Tennis

Azarenka stuns Serena in US Open semi

Victoria Azarenka has ended Serena Williams’ latest bid for a record-tying 24th grand slam singles title, rallying from a set down in their US Open semi-final.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

Thiem and ‘other 3’ aim for US Open glory

The absence of tennis’ big-three puts a new kind of pressure on the four semi-finalists of the US Open.

AAP Newswire
Tennis

US Open men’s semi-finals head to heads

How the men’s US Open semi-finalists match up before Saturday’s matches at Flushing Meadows.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Second live crew member found off Japan

Another crew member from a cattle ship believed to have sunk off Japan in stormy weather has been found alive by the coastguard.

AAP Newswire
World

Police hunt Birmingham stabbing suspect

UK police say they’re seeking a single suspect over a series of stabbings that left one man dead and another seven people injured in Birmingham.

AAP Newswire
World

Abbott keen to add ‘expertise’ to UK role

Tony Abbott’s appointment to Britain’s Board of Trade has prompted criticism but the former Australian prime minister says he’s “only too keen” to help the UK.

AAP Newswire