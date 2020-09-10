World

Large fire erupts in Beirut port area

By AAP Newswire

Fire has broken out at Beirut port just weeks after a deadly blast. - AAP

1 of 1

A store of oil and tyres at Beirut port has burst into flames but there were no immediate reports of injuries, a little more than a month after a massive blast devastated the port and surrounding residential area of the Lebanese capital.

The army said it was not immediately clear why the oil and tyres had erupted in flames and said it was sending helicopters to help bring the fire under control. Television footage showed a helicopter dropping water on the blaze.

The blaze erupted in the duty free zone of the port, sending a huge column of smoke above a city still traumatised by the explosion on August 4 that killed about 190 people and injured 6000 people.

The head of Lebanon's Red Cross, George Kettaneh, said there was no fear of another explosion as a result of the flames and said there were no injuries, although he said there were some people suffering from shortness of breath as a result.

Television footage showed firefighters trying to douse the blaze in an area surrounded by the mangled remains of warehouses that were destroyed in the explosion last month.

The blast was caused by a huge store of ammonium nitrate that had been kept at the port in poor condition for years.

Latest articles

News

New Shepparton business signs look finger lickin’ good

Some mouth-watering signs were installed in north Shepparton this week. The finger lickin’ good signs were made and installed by Goulburn Valley Signmakers ahead of the new Shepparton Kentucky Fried Chicken store opening next week. The store...

Morgan Dyer
News

Shepparton boy arrested in Melbourne following theft of Audi in Kialla

A Shepparton teenager was arrested in Craigieburn this morning following a home invasion and theft of an Audi in Kialla on September 2. A white 2011 Audi sedan was stolen from a home in Waranga Dv sometime between 11.30pm and 12am on September 2...

Liz Mellino
News

Cocktails for Maculata Place residents

Residents at Shepparton Villages’ Maculata Place enjoyed an impromptu cocktail party on Tuesday afternoon in the sunshine, marking the first time they were able to leave their rooms since lockdown on August 6

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

World

Second live crew member found off Japan

Another crew member from a cattle ship believed to have sunk off Japan in stormy weather has been found alive by the coastguard.

AAP Newswire
World

Police hunt Birmingham stabbing suspect

UK police say they’re seeking a single suspect over a series of stabbings that left one man dead and another seven people injured in Birmingham.

AAP Newswire
World

Abbott keen to add ‘expertise’ to UK role

Tony Abbott’s appointment to Britain’s Board of Trade has prompted criticism but the former Australian prime minister says he’s “only too keen” to help the UK.

AAP Newswire