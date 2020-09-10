Large fire erupts in Beirut port area

5370537724001

A store of oil and tyres at Beirut port has burst into flames but there were no immediate reports of injuries, a little more than a month after a massive blast devastated the port and surrounding residential area of the Lebanese capital.

The army said it was not immediately clear why the oil and tyres had erupted in flames and said it was sending helicopters to help bring the fire under control. Television footage showed a helicopter dropping water on the blaze.