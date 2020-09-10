Five dead in protests in Colombia

World
Five dead in protests in ColombiaBy AAP Newswire
Five people are dead and more than 50 injured after violent protests erupted in reaction to two Colombian police officers accused of killing a man in Bogota, according to a police statement published on Twitter.
In addition, 30 police officers were reported to have been injured and 53 police stations as well as 77 cars were damaged, after rioting erupted on Wednesday and protesters clashed with security forces, mainly in the Colombian capital.
Other police stations were attacked in Medellin and Cali.
Police used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse demonstrators who burned tyres and garbage containers, threw petrol bombs and attacked police vehicles, shops and banks.
The unrest followed the death of aeronautical engineer and lawyer Javier Ordonez, 46, who was stopped by police in western Bogota the night before.
The two officers were reportedly conducting controls related to the coronavirus pandemic and accused Ordonez and his friends of drinking in the street.
A video shot by Ordonez's friends showed the police officers holding him to the ground and repeatedly shocking him with a stun pistol, despite repeated pleas for them to stop.
Ordonez was then taken to a police station, where officers allegedly beat him.
His injuries led to him being taken to a nearby clinic, where he died.
President Ivan Duque and Defence Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo pledged "zero tolerance" for police abuse. The police force and prosecutors announced investigations, while the two suspects were relieved of their duties.