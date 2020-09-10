World

Five dead in protests in Colombia

By AAP Newswire

The fatal police beating of a man in Bogota has sparked deadly riots. - AAP

1 of 1

Five people are dead and more than 50 injured after violent protests erupted in reaction to two Colombian police officers accused of killing a man in Bogota, according to a police statement published on Twitter.

In addition, 30 police officers were reported to have been injured and 53 police stations as well as 77 cars were damaged, after rioting erupted on Wednesday and protesters clashed with security forces, mainly in the Colombian capital.

Other police stations were attacked in Medellin and Cali.

Police used tear gas and stun grenades to disperse demonstrators who burned tyres and garbage containers, threw petrol bombs and attacked police vehicles, shops and banks.

The unrest followed the death of aeronautical engineer and lawyer Javier Ordonez, 46, who was stopped by police in western Bogota the night before.

The two officers were reportedly conducting controls related to the coronavirus pandemic and accused Ordonez and his friends of drinking in the street.

A video shot by Ordonez's friends showed the police officers holding him to the ground and repeatedly shocking him with a stun pistol, despite repeated pleas for them to stop.

Ordonez was then taken to a police station, where officers allegedly beat him.

His injuries led to him being taken to a nearby clinic, where he died.

President Ivan Duque and Defence Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo pledged "zero tolerance" for police abuse. The police force and prosecutors announced investigations, while the two suspects were relieved of their duties.

Latest articles

News

New Shepparton business signs look finger lickin’ good

Some mouth-watering signs were installed in north Shepparton this week. The finger lickin’ good signs were made and installed by Goulburn Valley Signmakers ahead of the new Shepparton Kentucky Fried Chicken store opening next week. The store...

Morgan Dyer
News

Shepparton boy arrested in Melbourne following theft of Audi in Kialla

A Shepparton teenager was arrested in Craigieburn this morning following a home invasion and theft of an Audi in Kialla on September 2. A white 2011 Audi sedan was stolen from a home in Waranga Dv sometime between 11.30pm and 12am on September 2...

Liz Mellino
News

Cocktails for Maculata Place residents

Residents at Shepparton Villages’ Maculata Place enjoyed an impromptu cocktail party on Tuesday afternoon in the sunshine, marking the first time they were able to leave their rooms since lockdown on August 6

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

World

Second live crew member found off Japan

Another crew member from a cattle ship believed to have sunk off Japan in stormy weather has been found alive by the coastguard.

AAP Newswire
World

Police hunt Birmingham stabbing suspect

UK police say they’re seeking a single suspect over a series of stabbings that left one man dead and another seven people injured in Birmingham.

AAP Newswire
World

Abbott keen to add ‘expertise’ to UK role

Tony Abbott’s appointment to Britain’s Board of Trade has prompted criticism but the former Australian prime minister says he’s “only too keen” to help the UK.

AAP Newswire