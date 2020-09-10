Five dead in protests in Colombia

5370537724001

Five people are dead and more than 50 injured after violent protests erupted in reaction to two Colombian police officers accused of killing a man in Bogota, according to a police statement published on Twitter.

In addition, 30 police officers were reported to have been injured and 53 police stations as well as 77 cars were damaged, after rioting erupted on Wednesday and protesters clashed with security forces, mainly in the Colombian capital.