Germans view Trump as dangerous: survey

By AAP Newswire

Many Germans view Donald Trump as dangerous.

Donald Trump maintains bogeyman status in Germany, according to the results of an annual study on people's fears.

More than half of the 2400 people surveyed in the representative poll - or 53 per cent - said the US president's policies make the world a more dangerous place.

The economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic was also a widely shared fear, at 48 per cent, while 51 per cent of respondents worried about rising food prices, said the R+V insurance group, which conducted the survey during the months of June and July and released the results on Thursday.

Fear of actually catching the coronavirus was only shared by around a third of people.

Concerns regarding domestic politics abated compared to last year, although fear of migration still ranked in the top 10 at 43 per cent.

In general, people in Germany were more relaxed in 2020 than they have been over the past 30 years, based on an average calculation of long-term worries.

This year, the so-called "Angst-Index" was measured at 37 points. By comparison, it stood at 52 points in 2016, when terrorism, political extremism and migration drove up fear in the country to its highest level in a decade, the researchers said.

"The Germans are in no way panicking as a result of the pandemic," said R+V researcher Brigitte Roemstedt.

