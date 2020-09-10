World

Latin America passes 300,000 virus deaths

By AAP Newswire

The number of confirmed coronavirus deaths in Latin America has passed 300,000 without any sign of abating in the world's worst hit region.

Latin America passed the latest grim milestone after Brazil, which has the highest death toll in the region, reported an additional 1075 deaths to bring its coronavirus tally to 128,539 fatalities.

Countries across Latin America, which has recorded close to 8 million COVID-19 cases, are also battling to mitigate a deep economic recession due to containment measures implemented to contain the virus.

Mexico, Peru and Colombia have registered the highest number of coronavirus victims after Brazil, with Latin America reporting a daily average of 2811 deaths in the last seven days until Tuesday.

The death toll in North America is inching towards 200,000 fatalities, with almost 190,000 deaths recorded in the United States, the world's worst impacted country.

Europe's coronavirus toll is about 211,000.

The last 100,000 deaths occurred over 39 days, based on figures released by governments.

