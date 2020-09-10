World

Researchers design COVID death risk tool

By AAP Newswire

Medical staff during check ups on COVID-19 patients - AAP

British scientists have developed a scoring model for predicting the death risk of patients hospitalised with COVID-19, saying it should help doctors quickly decide on the best care.

The tool, detailed in research published in the BMJ medical journal on Wednesday, helps doctors put patients into one of four COVID-19 risk groups - from low, to intermediate, high, or very high risk of death.

With hospitals around the world facing waves of patients with COVID-19, doctors have said they need quicker and more accurate risk prediction tools to identify those at highest risk of dying and help get targeted treatment.

The new model - called the 4C (Coronavirus Clinical Characterisation Consortium) Mortality Score - uses data such as age, sex, underlying conditions, breathing and blood oxygen levels.

Study results showed it was able to more accurately predict risk than 15 comparable models, the researchers said, and it was also more useful in clinical decision-making.

"This will prove important in helping guide doctors to optimally care for the sickest of patients," said Ewen Harrison, a professor of surgery and data science at Edinburgh University who co-led the research.

Using the various data input, the risk calculator gives scores ranging from 0 to 21 points, he said.

Patients with a score of 15 or more had a 62 per cent mortality risk compared with 1 per cent for those scoring 3 or lower.

The researchers said patients with a low 4C Mortality Score might not need to be admitted to hospital, while those in medium and higher risk groups could be expedited for more aggressive treatment, including steroid drugs and being admitted to critical care units if necessary.

