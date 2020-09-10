World

Lesbos migrants sleep rough after fire

By AAP Newswire

Lesbos island fire - AAP

1 of 1

Thousands of migrants have slept rough on the Greek island of Lesbos after a blaze razed their makeshift camp to the ground, sending them fleeing but with nowhere to go.

Families slept on roadsides and in supermarket parking lots and fields across the island, which was at the forefront of the European migrant crisis in 2015-2016.

There had been about 12,500 people in the camp. Tuesday night's inferno at Moria sent thousands fleeing, reducing a camp notorious for its poor living conditions to a mass of smouldering steel and melted tent tarpaulin.

A second fire broke out on Wednesday night, destroying whatever was left. Police reinforcements were brought in to prevent migrants from reaching the island's main town of Mytilene, confining them to fields and roadsides.

Eight-year-old Congolese girl Valencia, who was barefoot, gestured to a Reuters reporter that she was hungry and asked for a biscuit. "Our home burned, my shoes burned, we don't have food, no water."

Both she and her mother Natzy Malala, 30, who has a newborn infant, slept on the side of the road.

"There is no food, no milk for the baby," Natzy Malala said.

The migration ministry said it would take "all necessary steps" to ensure that vulnerable groups and families had shelter, but these were expected to be met with stiff resistance from locals.

Authorities were already at loggerheads with locals over plans to replace Moria with a closed reception centre, which Lesbos residents fear would mean thousands of asylum seekers remaining their permanently.

Municipalities were at odds over the handling of the situation, said Costas Moutzouris, governor of the Northern Aegean. "There is no decision. It's up in the air," he told Reuters.

A government official who declined to be named said that sheltering migrants on boats was not a safe solution and was sending the wrong message to migrants who would want to leave Lesbos.

Authorities are investigating whether Tuesday night's fires were started deliberately after COVID-19 tests led to the isolation of 35 refugees.

Latest articles

News

Cocktails for Maculata Place residents

Residents at Shepparton Villages’ Maculata Place enjoyed an impromptu cocktail party on Tuesday afternoon in the sunshine, marking the first time they were able to leave their rooms since lockdown on August 6

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Shepparton twins Brittany and Hayley Barnard both live with anorexia

There is always a certain perception about twins — identical or not; a sense they have some unseen but extraordinary bond so they share the same emotions, same wants and needs as well as the same genetics. Brittany and Hayley Barnard...

Charmayne Allison
News

Shepparton family to contest infringement son received for driving laps around town

A Shepparton family has said they will dispute a $1652 infringement their son received last week while driving laps around town. Dennis Newby’s son Reece received the fine at 10.50 pm on September 4 after he was pulled over by police...

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

World

Second live crew member found off Japan

Another crew member from a cattle ship believed to have sunk off Japan in stormy weather has been found alive by the coastguard.

AAP Newswire
World

Police hunt Birmingham stabbing suspect

UK police say they’re seeking a single suspect over a series of stabbings that left one man dead and another seven people injured in Birmingham.

AAP Newswire
World

Abbott keen to add ‘expertise’ to UK role

Tony Abbott’s appointment to Britain’s Board of Trade has prompted criticism but the former Australian prime minister says he’s “only too keen” to help the UK.

AAP Newswire