France cases up by 8500, India adds 89,700

France has registered its second-highest daily tally of new coronavirus cases and India added more than 89,700 confirmed infections as Germany warned its citizens to stay away from Prague, Geneva, Dubrovnik and Corsica.

France's daily new COVID-19 cases rose by more than 8500 for the third time in six days on Wednesday, with the disease spreading at its fastest pace since it emerged in the country.

The number of people taken to hospital with the virus was also up, by 43 - increasing for the 11th day in a row to reach a one-month high of 5,003.

The number of patients in French intensive care units with COVID-19 was up 25 to 599, a level not recorded since the end of June.

The rate of increase of additional cases has been steadily rising for two months but as they primarily involve younger people, who are less likely to fall seriously ill, that didn't translate into renewed strain on the hospital system until the end of last month.

French health authorities reported 8577 new infections on Wednesday, the second-highest daily tally on record after Friday's 8975.

The cumulative number of cases is now 344,101.

Globally, more than 27.68 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus and 897,780 have died.

Germany's foreign ministry on Wednesday advised tourists against travelling to a batch of European destinations due to high coronavirus infection rates.

The areas included the Czech capital Prague and the Swiss city of Geneva.

In France, the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, Occitanie and Nouvelle-Aquitaine regions were added to the warning list, as well as Corsica.

In Croatia, the Pozega-Slavonia area was added, as well as Dubrovnik-Neretva.

India recorded 89,706 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, adding to the second-highest tally in the world.

According to the health ministry, India's total caseload has reached 4.37 million.

The ministry also reported 1115 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities up to 73,890.

India has the second-most cases in the world and the third-most deaths behind the United States and Brazil.

More than 1 million people have tested positive for the coronavirus in India in less than two weeks.

Testing has been ramped up to more than 1 million a day, with cumulative testing exceeding 50 million.

In the Indian capital, authorities said COVID-19 testing centres can take walk-ins without a doctor's prescription.

Meanwhile, the number of new coronavirus infections in South Korea has stayed below 200 for the seventh straight day.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday the 156 cases added in the past 24 hours took the country's tally to 21,588 with 344 deaths.

The agency said 100 of the new cases were locally transmitted patients in the Seoul area, which has been at the centre of a viral resurgence since early August.

Authorities in the Seoul area have ordered the shutdown of churches, night establishments and after-school academics and curbed late night restaurant services.