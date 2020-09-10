World

AstraZeneca trial ‘to resume next week’

By AAP Newswire

AstraZeneca - AAP

1 of 1

AstraZeneca has suspended global trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine after an unexplained illness in a participant in Britain, casting doubt on prospects for an early roll-out.

The vaccine to combat COVID-19, which Britain's AstraZeneca is developing with the University of Oxford, has been described by the World Health Organisation as probably the world's leading candidate and the furthest developed.

However, AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it had paused trials, including late-stage ones, to allow an independent committee to review safety data, and it was working to minimise any potential impact on the timeline.

"It is obviously a challenge to this particular vaccine trial," Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News.

The pause follows reports that the United States was aiming for fast-track approval before November's presidential election.

The stakes are high because AstraZeneca, Britain's largest drug maker by market value, has already agreed to supply close to three billion doses to governments across the globe.

Most countries will contribute financially to developing the vaccine, even if the trial fails.

Britain's medical regulator said it is urgently reviewing information available to determine whether trials can restart as quickly as possible.

A New York Times report citing a person familiar with the situation said a participant based in the UK was found to have transverse myelitis, an inflammatory syndrome that affects the spinal cord and is often sparked by viral infections.

Whether this was directly linked to AstraZeneca's vaccine remains unclear, it said.

AstraZeneca declined to comment.

"People fall ill for a multitude of reasons, and the project team will now be reviewing in depth what is the cause of this person's illness and whether it is linked to having been given the vaccine or not," said Doug Brown, Chief Executive of the British Society for Immunology.

The Financial Times quoted people associated with the trial as saying it could resume early next week, after the study's independent data monitoring board has investigated.

AstraZeneca officials were not immediately available to comment on that report.

The British trial began in May with more than 12,000 participants, from 5 years old to over 70.

The US trial, with a targeted 30,000 participants, was launched last week for the vaccine AZD1222, which is also in late-stage clinical trials in Brazil and South Africa.

Additional trials are planned in Japan and Russia, with a targeted 50,000 participants globally.

The Oxford vaccine is designed to instruct human cells to make distinguishing parts of the coronavirus.

That allows the immune system to build an arsenal against future infections.

A harmless virus known as adenovirus is used to bring the genetic instruction into the body, an approach which is also being pursued by China's CanSino, Russia's Gamaleya institute or Johnson & Johnson.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Moore brothers out to Crack next milestone

Brothers John and Gary Moore will saddle up their first stakes runner as a training partnership when Crack On Crack On makes his Australian debut at Rosehill.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Dalasan aiming to win his first Group One

South Australian horses have dominated feature interstate races in recent weeks and Leon MacDonald is hoping Dalasan can continue the winning run.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

O’Brien excited by rising star’s return

Danny O’Brien is hoping hype will meet expectation with Russian Camelot when he resumes from a spell in the Makybe Diva Stakes at Flemington.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Second live crew member found off Japan

Another crew member from a cattle ship believed to have sunk off Japan in stormy weather has been found alive by the coastguard.

AAP Newswire
World

Search for crew after capsize off Japan

Two Australians and two New Zealanders were aboard a livestock carrier feared capsized off Japan after the region was lashed by Typhoon Maysak.

AAP Newswire
World

Portland mayor moves home after protests

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has apologised to residents of his apartment building after demonstrators broke windows of the high-rise tower.

AAP Newswire