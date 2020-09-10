AstraZeneca pauses virus vaccine trial

AstraZeneca's suspension of global trials of its advanced experimental coronavirus vaccine after an illness in a study subject in Britain has cast doubt on an early rollout.

The pharmaceutical giant, which is developing the vaccine with Oxford University researchers, said on Tuesday it had paused late-stage trials to allow an independent committee to review safety data and was working to minimise potential impact on the timeline.

The patient was reportedly suffering from neurological symptoms associated with a rare spinal inflammatory disorder called transverse myelitis.

AstraZeneca on Wednesday said a final diagnosis was still pending as more tests were carried out.

US National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins told a Senate committee hearing on Wednesday work was underway "to see if anybody else who received that vaccination or any other might have had a similar finding of a spinal cord problem".

The trial pause follows reports the United States was aiming for fast-track authorisation or approval of a vaccine before November's presidential election.

Leading US and European vaccine developers on Tuesday pledged to uphold scientific safety and efficacy standards for their experimental vaccines and not bow to political pressures to rush the process.

AstraZeneca has already agreed to supply close to three billion doses to governments across the globe - more than any other vaccine project.

The company also confirmed on Wednesday it had briefly suspended the vaccine trial in July after a study volunteer was found to have multiple sclerosis.

An independent review panel concluded the MS was not related to the vaccine.

Asked whether the latest pause would set back the development process, Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "Not necessarily, it depends on what they find when they do the investigation."

Britain's medical regulator said it is urgently reviewing available information to determine whether trials can restart as quickly as possible.

"People fall ill for a multitude of reasons and the project team will now be reviewing in depth what is the cause of this person's illness and whether it is linked to having been given the vaccine or not," said Doug Brown, chief executive of the British Society for Immunology.

The Financial Times quoted people associated with the trial as saying it could resume early next week, after the study's independent data monitoring board has investigated.

AstraZeneca did not comment on when the trial might restart.

The suspension triggered a fall of as much as 3 per cent in AstraZeneca's shares but they closed 0.4 per cent higher on Wednesday.

The British trial began in May with more than 12,000 participants ages 5 to over 70.

AstraZeneca's late-stage US trial, with a targeted 30,000 participants, was launched last week.

The vaccine, AZD1222, is also in Phase III clinical trials in Brazil and South Africa.