World

US police arrest 11 after Portland clashes

By AAP Newswire

Protesters in Portland - AAP

1 of 1

Protesters in Portland and police have clashed near City Hall in Oregon's largest city, with authorities saying they have made 11 arrests.

Protesters hurled what police described as "projectiles" at officers during the demonstration that started late on Tuesday night and stretched into Wednesday, the statement said.

Officers started to disperse the protesters after they refused to do so and used crowd control munitions that were not described in the statement, although tear gas was not used.

Portland has been gripped by nightly protests for nearly three months since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The demonstrations, often violent, have targeted police buildings and federal buildings.

Some protesters have called for reductions in police budgets while the city's mayor and some in the black community have decried the violence, saying it's counterproductive.

US President Donald Trump sent more than 100 federal agents from the Department of Homeland Security to safeguard federal property - a move that instead reinvigorated the protests.

Latest articles

Sport

Elmore sign experienced duo from Echuca United

“Farran is a goalkicking midfielder and is that A grade player we’ve been targeting,” he told Australian Community Medi

Brayden May
Sport

Clubs raise concerns over HDFNL under 18s switch

“From the figures we’ve already been given by some of our clubs, it’s in excess of 80 players who would have been ineligible to play under 17s next year,” he told ACM

Brayden May
Sport

Echuca local welcomes NAB League and VFL changes

FORMER Bendigo Pioneers coach and Williamstown Football Club’s head of development Brett Henderson believes changes to the VFL and NAB League will bring positive development to the game. The AFL recently announced it would make a raft of new...

Campaspe News

MOST POPULAR

World

Second live crew member found off Japan

Another crew member from a cattle ship believed to have sunk off Japan in stormy weather has been found alive by the coastguard.

AAP Newswire
World

Search for crew after capsize off Japan

Two Australians and two New Zealanders were aboard a livestock carrier feared capsized off Japan after the region was lashed by Typhoon Maysak.

AAP Newswire
World

Police hunt Birmingham stabbing suspect

UK police say they’re seeking a single suspect over a series of stabbings that left one man dead and another seven people injured in Birmingham.

AAP Newswire